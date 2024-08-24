TN CM releases book on DMK stalwart Karunanidhi

Chennai, Aug 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin released a book authored by state Public Works Minister E V Velu on Dravidian stalwart and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, here on Saturday.

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth received the first copy of the book titled: Kalaignar Ennum Thaai.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin said Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi is affectionately addressed) was not only a father (to him) but was also a motherly figure to several lakh cadres and even to him.

Minister Velu, who earned a good name from the late Chief Minister for his efficiency, today proved his proficiency in writing too, the Chief Minister said.

Referring to an earlier remark made by the Superstar about the theme of one of his films on rampant corruption, Stalin said, "Don't be afraid. I will always be vigilant." State Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said though several books were written on the late Chief Minister portraying him as a journalist, writer, leader of a movement, and as Chief Minister, Velu's book was the first to liken the leader to a mother.

Lauding Velu for his initiative, Rajinikanth said the fame of iconic leaders like Karunanidhi continued to increase in public memory through portrayal in books.

"The DMK functionaries are like a banyan tree, unshakable, and can withstand any storm," Rajini said.

Velu said he was inspired by Russian writer Maxim Gorky's "Mother" and also Karunanidhi's autobiography: Nenjukku Needhi in attempting the present work.

"I spent several hours in the night jotting down important points and presenting them in book form. It took me 11 years to complete it," Velu said.

Director of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd., N Ram, and Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar, spoke.