TN CM reviews party work from hospital

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin reviewed the implementation of the "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu" membership drive initiative along with party functionaries from the hospital room here on Saturday.

Despite being hospitalised after he developed sudden giddiness during a morning walk on July 21, and advised rest, the Chief Minister has been reviewing the government programmes and initiatives from the hospital room.

On Saturday, he obtained feedback from his party's senior functionaries on "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu," which is an election campaign and a membership drive of the DMK.

"Though the doctors advised me rest, I have no heart to rest in the hospital. I met the party members who are tirelessly working. They shared the joyful news that we have reached our target in membership enrollment in 150 constituencies," the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X'. PTI JSP ROH