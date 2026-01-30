TN CM says a fitting lesson will be taught to Godse's heirs

Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Paying tributes to Gandhiji on his death anniversary, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said a fitting lesson would be taught to the heirs of Nathuram Godse, who are eager to erase Mahatma's memory and destroy the nation.

The chief minister, in a social media post, said: "Let us eradicate religious fanaticism! Let us honour the Mahatma! By demonstrating the strength of the path of peace to the world and striving for the flourishing of a sense of unity, our father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who was pierced by Godse's bullets, will live eternally in the heart of every Indian! We shall teach a fitting lesson to the heirs of Godse who are eager to hide the Mahatma and destroy the nation, and we shall protect the land where Gandhi was born." PTI VGN VGN ADB