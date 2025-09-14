TN CM says, ''not denying that some assurances like scrapping NEET could not be fulfilled''

Krishnangiri ( Tamil Nadu), Sep 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday admitted that "as of now, some assurances such as getting NEET scrapped," could not be fulfilled.

Stalin expressed confidence that one day a government would assume power at the Centre that respected the rights of the state, hinting at easing out the national eligibility test for medical education in Tamil Nadu at that time in future.

The CM, referring to the rousing reception accorded by the people to him, addressing an event here, said that it caused a delay in arriving at the venue of the function.

"People show boundless love for me," he said, adding that opposition parties were unable to tolerate it. Hence, instead of constructive criticism, they allege that the DMK has not fulfilled any of its electoral assurances.

On Saturday, TVK chief Vijay targeted the DMK regime over unfulfilled promises.

The chief minister said going beyond assurances made in the DMK manifesto ahead of the 2021 Assembly election, several schemes not announced before polls, such as the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for school children, have been implemented.

The media, including those in North India, underscore that under the DMK regime, Tamil Nadu is a model state for the rest of the country. "However, some do not know any of these; rather, they try to hide these (achievements)." Hence, the CM said spreading lies was the kind of politics they pursue and "that crowd without any ideology does not know anything beyond that." He said, "Though there is no need to answer those indulging in cheap politics, I have the duty and responsibility to provide answers to you, the people." Providing statistics related to fulfilment of 404 electoral assurances out of 505 promises and underscoring that the rest of the promises were under various stages, he said: "As usual, Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami does not know any of these, he has taken a decision to not see or listen to good things and to not speak the truth. Some think of building a narrative based on falsehood. Always, only truth has got more strength." He said that the government could not fulfil assurances like getting NEET scrapped.

"We do not deny that. As of now, we cannot fulfil that promise. Are we not making efforts? Though Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had assured exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it was the BJP which formed the government with support from some parties. "The anti-people (BJP-led NDA) government will not last for a long time." On Palaniswami's criticism related to securing foreign investment to Tamil Nadu, Stalin said the former CM was responsible for industries exiting the state during the AIADMK regime.

Citing the investors conference during the previous AIADMK regime and Palaniswami's foreign tour to get investments, Stalin said not even about 25 per cent of investment commitments fructified at that time.

Unlike the previous regime, during the DMK regime, "seventy-seven per cent of companies, which signed MoUs, have come (to Tamil Nadu)," and the rest are engaged in work to commence operations.

The CM asserted that his resolve is to transform Tamil Nadu into a developed state not only in India but at the level of South Asia.

He said he was not concerned about defamation, lies and the blame game to target his government, adding he has risen to his current position only after battling such things during the past 50 years.

"We will win in the 2026 Assembly election as well. The next will also be our Dravidian model government. The people are ready," he said. PTI VGN VGN ADB