TN CM says turnout for airshow exceeded expectations, announces solatium to kin of deceased

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said the turnout for the October 6 IAF airshow here far exceeded expectations and acknowledged that people were highly inconvenienced and assured better arrangements for similar events in the future.

The state government said over 15 lakh people gathered on Sunday to witness the event, while it had expected approximately 15 lakh to attend.

Expressing anguish over the death of five persons due to the scorching sun and various underlying causes, Stalin said their deaths were an irreparable loss for their families. The CM, conveying his condolences to the bereaved, said he had directed the authorities to release Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the five deceased men.

Explaining that full administrative cooperation was extended and all amenities were provided, as sought by the IAF, Stalin said the police, fire and rescue, Chennai Corporation and health department had coordinated arrangements.

Despite such comprehensive measures, since people had converged in very large numbers, far exceeding expectations, they faced difficulties while returning home.

In a statement, Stalin said he learnt that people were highly inconvenienced on their way back home while accessing public transport facilities and reaching their vehicles in parking areas. Next time, while organising such big ticket events, additional arrangements will be made and more attention will be paid to address issues that inconvenienced people during the Sunday's event.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, explaining the steps taken, said that while the IAF wanted a 100 bed facility to be ready, the government made available over 4,000 beds and more than 1,000 doctors were also ready. Forty ambulances were on stand by besides medical teams. "It was expected that approximately 15 lakh people would take part. More than 15 lakh people witnessed the event." The IAF had advised people to bring umbrellas, drinking water and wear goggles and cap. In total, 102 people were affected by heat and most of them were treated as outpatients and 11 are under treatment. Five persons were brought dead to the hospitals, The condition of those undergoing treatment at the hospitals was stable, he said, and added that there was no stampede while the spectators started leaving for home at the same time.

"We don’t deny the deaths, which were all related to heat conditions as the people remained under the hot sun from 11 am till 1 pm. Let me make it clear, we made arrangements anticipating 15 lakh people for the IAF’s 92nd Day celebrations and even provided more than what the IAF had sought," the minister told reporters here. He expressed regret over the deaths, terming them as "unfortunate.” PTI VGN JSP VGN KH