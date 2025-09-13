TN CM should have taken steps to address crisis due to US tariff hike: AIADMK gen secy

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 13 (PTI) Expressing concern over the plight of the exporters from Tamil Nadu, especially those in Tiruppur, who have been affected by the US tariff hike to 50 per cent, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has said that Chief Minister M K Stalin should have taken measures to address the challenges.

Even the ruling DMK MPs, who should have taken up the issue in Parliament, have remained silent, he alleged.

"The industries in Tiruppur have been badly affected by the US tariff hike to 50 per cent. Their businesses have paralysed due to US President Donald Trump's tax imposition. The lives of 5 lakh people are in question in Tiruppur, but the chief minister who should have addressed the crisis has not taken steps to mitigate the impacts," the former chief minister said.

He emphasised the need to protect the interests of the domestic industries, which have been part of the economic growth of the state.

"The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. The DMK government has been unable to stabilise the prices. It is clear that people are at the peak of hatred for the Dravidian model DMK government, which has deceived them with false promises," the AIADMK general secretary said while addressing a rally here on Friday night.

The upcoming 2026 Assembly elections will see the people dislodge the DMK regime, paving the way for the AIADMK to form a people-friendly government, he said, and wound up his campaign in characteristic style by saying "bye bye Stalin." PTI JSP KH