TN CM slams AIADMK for seeking to be impleaded in DMK plea against SIR in Supreme Court

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Nov 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday alleged that the main opposition AIADMK has petitioned the Supreme Court to be impleaded in the DMK's plea challenging the SIR only to enact a deceitful drama.

Stalin, also the President of the ruling DMK, in this context, alleged that the AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is "servile" to the BJP, and has to say "yes-sir" to his "big boss" in Delhi.

Without naming the Centre or the BJP, he alleged that they were intimidated by using the Income Tax department and the CBI.

"Now, they have decided that the DMK could be destroyed by using the weapon of SIR. This may work in other states. But I make it categorical that this will not work as regards the DMK in Tamil Nadu." The CM, addressing a function here, said the main opposition AIADMK has now petitioned the Supreme Court to be impleaded in the writ petition filed by the DMK challenging the SIR.

If the AIADMK is genuinely concerned, and if it was inclined to show its opposition, it should have filed a petition well in advance. However, what was the reason for seeking to get impleaded all of a sudden, he asked.

"What is the reason for the AIADMK seeking to be impleaded? We have to think about it. They are supporting the SIR. They do not have the courage to oppose anything as they are servile to the BJP and Election Commission and support whatever they say. So, they have planned to enact a deceitful drama." The AIADMK has petitioned the court against the deployment of Booth Level Agent (BLA2), who are party workers (trained and deployed by the DMK) to assist Booth Level Officers, who are government employees.

"This is the truth. I would like to make it clear that this will, however, not work." He alleged that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami must say "yes-sir" to his "big boss" in Delhi.

Whether in power or not and be it election time or not, the DMK, since its founding over 75 years ago has never halted its activities and it is active all the time.

Under the "Udanpirappey Va" (Brother, come) party initiative, for the past some months, he has been having one to one interaction with party functionaries (Assembly constituency wise) at DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' and so far he has covered 80 constituencies.

Soon, the CM said he was confident of completing interaction with functionaries in all the 234 constituencies.

He outlined his hectic work schedule involving both government work and party initiatives also, including the stand against SIR and added that the party workers are also pretty active against the background of rivals taking up new tactics --SIR-- to target the party. PTI VGN VGN KH