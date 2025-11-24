TN CM slams Palaniswami for 'betraying' farmers

Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) With the Centre rejecting Tamil Nadu's request for relaxation in moisture content for paddy procurement, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday asked if AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami thought that an electoral alliance was just to compromise "self-respect and rights." The chief minister said that he wrote to PM Narendra Modi putting forth demands, including relaxation of norms to facilitate procurement of paddy with moisture content up to 22 per cent.

Stalin dubbed the main opposition "green traitors," who shed crocodile tears without standing in support of the Delta farmers to wipe away their tears.

The CM's salvo comes against the background of the protest staged in the Cauvery delta region of Tiruvarur by DMK and its allies to condemn the BJP-led regime at the Centre for "betraying the farmers." "The union government has rejected that demand. The farmers who toiled in the farm are on the ground staging protests," he said in a statement.

The CM said, following excessive rainfall, the paddy crop became wet though the government increased the procurement centres and waited.

However, Palaniswami made only "super intelligent politics" and caused betrayal of farmers by wearing a green scarf (considered symbol of farmers/agriculture).

Stalin wondered for whom Palaniswami was waiting so as to get permission to support them, who are in protest mode.

"If an alliance is formed, it should bring benefits to Tamil Nadu. Does Palaniswami think that an alliance is just to compromise self-respect and rights?" Hitting out at Palaniswami for supporting "the three farm laws," he asked if the AIADMK chief would at least once ask the Centre to at least listen to the demands of Tamil Nadu farmers.

The CM said he was asking Palaniswami all these as Tamil Nadu must unite and raise a voice to protect the welfare of farmers.

The hard work of farmers who toiled shedding blood as sweat should not go waste. PTI VGN VGN ROH