TN CM Stalin announces Rs 3,000 cash gift for harvest festival 'Pongal'

Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced Rs 3,000 cash gift for harvest festival 'Pongal' to rice category ration card holders and to all families that reside in rehabilitation camps for Sri Lankan Tamils.

Ahead of Pongal, a gift hamper comprising one kilo each of rice and sugar and one sugarcane in addition to cash gift of Rs 3,000 (to each family that has a rice-card) and a dhoti and a saree would be distributed through PDS outlets to beneficiaries, the chief minister announced.

Days ago, the government had announced that the Pongal gift hamper distribution would benefit over 2.22 crore rice-card holders and the inmates of rehabilitation camps for Sri Lankan Tamils. PTI VGN VGN ROH