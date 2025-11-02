TN CM Stalin announces Rs 6 lakh relief for family of two children who drowned

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh to the family of two children who drowned in a temple tank in Tiruvallur district.

In a statement issued by the government, Stalin said, "I express my deepest condolences and solace to the parents and relatives of the children who lost their lives in this incident. I have also ordered that financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each be provided to the parents of the deceased children from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund." The incident occurred around noon on November 1 at the Ponniamman Temple Tank in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Ayanambakkam village.

The statement said brothers Riyaas (5) and Rizwaan (5) accidentally fell into the temple tank while their parents were away at work. PTI JR SSK