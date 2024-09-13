TN CM Stalin concludes two-week US tour, govt signs pacts worth over Rs 7,000 cr

Chennai, Sep 13 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said it has signed an MoU with US-headquartered Rapid Global Business Solutions, Inc, a supplier of business solutions across various industries, and the firm would set up a new unit in the state by investing Rs 100 crore.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chicago on September 12 between officials of the state and the company, represented by its Chairman and CEO Nanua Singh and others, an official release here said, adding the new electronic and telematics firm would come up at Hosur. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and top state officials were present.

In total, the state government has inked pacts totally worth Rs 7,616 crore with 18 companies during the Chief Minister's official US tour to attract investments.

Stalin, who embarked on his US tour on August 27, completed his trip and departed from Chicago to Chennai on September 12 following a warm send-off by the Tamil diaspora.

In a post on X, he said: Goodbye, USA! The CM is scheduled to land in Chennai on Saturday morning.

Stalin, also the ruling DMK's chief writing to his party cadres said the Dravidian model of government has been putting into action the government's ideal of making Tamil Nadu the first destination of investors and the investment commitments secured in the US would provide employment opportunities to the young people.

Recalling his interaction with the Tamil diaspora in Chicago on September 7, he said they did not fail to laud the momentuous schemes of the DMK government during the past three years. PTI VGN ROH