Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has flayed the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of using the CBFC as a political "weapon".

His criticism comes amid the row over actor-politician Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' being referred to the review committee of CBFC, days before its release.

Without directly referring to the film, the CM, in a post on X on Friday, said: "On the lines of #CBI, #ED, #IT, the Censor Board has also become a new weapon of the BJP government. Strong condemnations."