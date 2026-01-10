National

Jana Nayagan row: TN CM Stalin condemns 'weaponisation' of censor board

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin (File image)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has flayed the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of using the CBFC as a political "weapon".

His criticism comes amid the row over actor-politician Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' being referred to the review committee of CBFC, days before its release.

Without directly referring to the film, the CM, in a post on X on Friday, said: "On the lines of #CBI, #ED, #IT, the Censor Board has also become a new weapon of the BJP government. Strong condemnations."

