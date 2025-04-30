TN CM Stalin condoles Kolkata fire deaths

Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the death of three persons from Tamil Nadu and 11 others in the Kolkata fire accident.

In his condolence message, Stalin said he was grieved to learn about the blaze in the West Bengal capital city, in which, three from Karur district of Tamil Nadu--Muthukrishnan and children Diya and Rithin--died.

Conveying his sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families, the chief minister assured the bereaved family of Tamil Nadu, the state government's support.

A massive fire at a budget hotel in the congested Mechuapatti area of Burrabazar in central Kolkata on the night of April 29, 2025, claimed at least 14 lives and left 13 injured. PTI VGN KH