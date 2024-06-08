TN CM Stalin condoles Ramoji Rao's death

Chennai, Jun 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of media mogul Ramoji Rao and hailed his contributions to journalism and film industry.

In a post on X, Stalin said: "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Padma Vibhushan Thiru. Ramoji Rao garu, the visionary founder of the Ramoji Group. His remarkable contributions to media, journalism, and the film industry have left an everlasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time." The 88-year old media industry leader passed away at Hyderabad early on Saturday. PTI VGN ROH