TN CM Stalin confident of retaining power

Chennai, May 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed full confidence of winning the 2026 Assembly election and said the regime led by him in the state has enhanced the life standards of all the people.

Addressing an event held here to mark the completion of 4 years of the DMK regime, the chief minister said his government has created a scenario of no violence, including those based on caste or religion and also; there is no poverty or hunger deaths or inflation.

Stalin, President of the DMK, assumed office as chief minister on May 7, 2021.

Referring to a slew of welfare schemes one by one, Stalin said Tamil Nadu, with 9.69 per cent economic growth, ranked first in the country. "This is unprecedented economic growth." Underlining the need for societal benefits alongside such huge growth through the government's schemes, he said: "To put it in simple terms, this is not a usual government; this is a government that elevated the life standards of all the people. Your love and support is always needed for this regime to continue." The CM said he was pretty confident that Tamil Nadu has been developed manifold by the government during the past 4 years and he was ready to even throw a challenge in this regard."We have created dawn in every family...during these four years we have implemented many schemes." Further, he said: "There is one more year to go for the completion of the tenure of the government. Only the Dravidian model regime is going to continue in power by winning the next Assembly election with your support." Stalin said, so far, every beneficiary under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (Kalaignar scheme of Rs 1,000 assistance per month to women) has been provided Rs 20,000 since the launch of the scheme and 1.14 crore beneficiaries hailed the payout as a gift given by an elder brother to his sister.

Women beneficiaries have made approximately 685 crore trips in buses under the fare-free bus travel plan for women, he noted.

Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme was among the other schemes he underlined.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said Tamil Nadu raced towards the first position in sports as well in the country and recalled several other initiatives like observing the birth anniversary of reformist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy as social justice day. "During these 4 years, our chief minister has completed the work needed for the next 40 years," Udhayanidhi said.

Marking the occasion, the CM flagged off as many as 214 new buses of state-run transport corporations and also travelled in a city bus and interacted with beneficiaries of fare-free bus travel scheme, who hailed the initiative.

Udhayanidhi inaugurated an Integrated Skill Development and Coaching Centre here, an initiative of the Greater Chennai Corporation, and a modern fish market as well to mark the occasion.

Stalin, Udhayanidhi and ministers paid floral tributes at the memorials of DMK icons C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at the Marina beachfront here. PTI VGN VGN ROH