TN CM Stalin expresses happiness over safe return of Sunita Williams

Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed happiness over the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth.

In the Assembly, Stalin, after describing the stay of the astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, at the International Space Station for 287 days and the issues they faced, said their safe return has "made us all happy." He conveyed his appreciation and thankfulness to all those reponsible for bringing Sunita Williams and the other astronaut home safely.

Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami also greeted and lauded the astronauts and efforts to bring them back. PTI VGN VGN KH