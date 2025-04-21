TN CM Stalin hails Pope Francis, says he has left behind legacy of compassion

Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and political leaders on Monday condoled the demise of Pope Francis.

Condoling Pope's death, the chief minister praised him as a compassionate and progressive voice.

History's first Latin American pontiff, who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88.

Stalin, in a social media post, said: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis, a transformative figure who led the Catholic Church with empathy and progressive values. He was a compassionate and progressive voice who brought humility, moral courage, and a deep sense of empathy to the papacy.

"His dedication to the poor, his embrace of the marginalised, and his advocacy for justice, peace, and interfaith dialogue earned him respect far beyond the Catholic world. The legacy he leaves behind is one of compassion in action and faith grounded in humanity." AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said he was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.

"His life was a beacon of compassion, humility, and unwavering faith. The world has lost a spiritual leader who inspired millions with his message of peace, love, and unity. My heartfelt condolences to all his followers across the globe. May his soul rest in eternal peace. @Pontifex @AIADMKOfficial," Palaniswami said on 'X'.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said Pope Francis' entire life was dedicated to serving God and his church.

"He was known for his progressive views and support for the poor and oppressed. He brought about various reforms and changes in the Catholic religion, both within and outside the church. During his more than a decade as a Pope, he supported interfaith dialogue and worked for religious harmony," Selvaperunthagai said.

He advocated for the rights of refugees and migrants. The death of Pope Francis, the elected leader of Catholic Christians around the world, was an irreparable loss, the TNCC chief said, and expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies to millions of grieving Catholic Christians. PTI VGN JSP KH