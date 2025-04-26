TN CM Stalin hikes pension of ex-MLAs

Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced in the State Assembly that the pension of former MLAs and MLCs (members of the now defunct upper house, legislative council) would be increased to Rs 35,000 from Rs 30,000.

The annual medical allowance for them shall also be increased to Rs 1 lakh from the current Rs 75,000, he said.

Referring to representations seeking a hike in pension of former MLAs and MLCs, Stalin said, effective April 1, 2025, it would be increased to Rs 35,000 per month from Rs 30,000.

As regards family pension, it would be increased to Rs 17,500 per month from the current Rs 15,000. PTI VGN VGN ROH