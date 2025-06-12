TN CM Stalin hits out at Amit Shah, asks what BJP-led Centre did for Tamil Nadu

Salem, Jun 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday strongly criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for alleging that the DMK government in the state was merely making announcements and not implementing any projects.

Stalin asserted that it was the BJP-led Union government that did not come up with any special projects/schemes for Tamil Nadu and the fund allocation for the very few schemes too do not reach the state in full.

Opening the sluices of the Mettur dam to release water for irrigation at the fixed customary date of June 12, Chief Minister said, he is working continuoulsy for the sake of people.

"That is why, wherever I go, you welcome me with love; you consider me as one among you," he said. However, some could not tolerate this and they are jealous of the DMK government's influence.

Referring to the scathing criticism Shah made on the DMK government in the state during his recent visit to Madurai, Stalin asked what would have happened if the union home minister, during his visit, inspected the status of the Madurai AIIMS Hospital project, announced by the BJP government 10 years ago.

Ridiculing the Centre, Stalin wondered whether the Madurai AIIMS initiative was about building a hospital or setting up a space station for research since that project has been in "construction mode" for about 10 years.

"Had funds been allocated properly, the hospital (AIIMS) could have been completed in 2 years," the chief minister said.

In the same Madurai region, the DMK government during the past 4 years, has completed a string of projects inclduing the Kalaignar Centenary Library, world class jallikattu stadium and the Keeladi museum.

"This is the difference between the BJP model and the Dravidian model." "Amit Shah has found fault with the governance, made criticism by alleging that nothing was done and that no scheme was implemented," the chief minister said.

"Please tell us one special project for Tamil Nadu," he asked the Centre. He underscored that the BJP assumed power at the Centre for the third time in 2024. The DMK shared power for 9 years at the Centre and the achievements have been listed several times.

"What have you done for Tamil Nadu during these 11 years in power? You do not answer this question, which we have been raising contintuously." The chief minister said: "Amit Shah, in his speech has shown his anger! He has spoken that the DMK government is diverting the BJP-led Centre's schemes and preventing people from getting benefits. However, what is the truth? Be it drinking water or housing scheme, it is the state government that is providing additional money as schemes cannot be implemented with the allocations made by the Union government." He said that even for schemes named after the Prime Minister, it is the state government that is allocating more than 50 percent and implementing them. "On what basis the Home Minister is levelling the allegation that we are diverting schemes, when we (state government) are funding schemes named after the union government? On Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's remark that further studies are needed to validate the ASI findings on an ancient civilisation at Keeladi in Sivaganga district, Stalin alleged the Union government is continuously trying to hide and destroy the ancientness of the Tamil people.

However, Leader of Opposition, Edappdi K Palaniswami, who has revived AIADMK's ties with the BJP does not have the guts to question the Centre over such things, he alleged.

"Since they (AIADMK-BJP alliance) have such a mindset against Tamil language, the Tamil ethnicity, and Tamil culture and as they ignore Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu people too boycott their alliance and they will continue to ignore their alliance." Stalin, pointing to the AIADMK's ties with the BJP, asked if the principal opposition party had brought any special scheme for Tamil Nadu or if it had opposed when the state's rights were lost.

"You did not raise your voice in opposition even when the BJP's proxy rule was going on in Tamil Nadu (2017-21, following the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016)," he alleged.

"Even now, Amit Shah and others directly say that it will be a BJP coalition government in Tamil Nadu (follwing a win in the Assembly election in 2026)." Still, the AIADMK leadership is mute.

"How can they talk after mortgaging the party for selfish interests and for self gain. People are however clear. They will not accept you and they will not get deceived by you (AIADMK-BJP). Tamils have self rspect. We will not allow Tamil Nadu to be ruled by Delhi." Also, the chief minister announced that farmers would get Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy (a hike in paddy procurement price from Rs 2,450 per quintal) which wil benefit more than 10 lakh farmers. He Outlined his official programmes including inaugurating projects, inspections, review meetings and distribution of welfare assistance. PTI VGN VGN ADB