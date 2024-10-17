TN CM Stalin hosts lunch for sanitary workers

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday hosted lunch to 600 sanitary workers here at a hall, honouring them for their tireless work during the heavy rains.

Stalin served food to workers, which was 'Biryani,' chicken and fish delicacies, and he had food alongwith them in his Kolathur Assembly constituency.

The CM also gave away bags comprising 10 essential commodities, including rice, to workers. He also gave them clothes.

Ministers K N Nehru, P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and elected representatives took part.

Rains lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on October 14 night and the following day. PTI VGN KH