TN CM Stalin inaugurates colourful Ooty flower show

Udhagamandalam, May 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the 127th flower show at the Government Botanical Garden here on Thursday.

Stalin also inaugurated the renovated, 19th century Fern House, a British era structure, which is home to various species of ferns and it was refurbished at a cost of Rs 24.60 lakh.

About 40,000 colourful flower pots have been arranged in the gallery this year in the flower show, which will be held from May 15 to 25, an official release said.

A salient feature of the 127th flower show is the attempt to capture glimpses from the times of the Tamil kings of the yore by setting up a royal castle with as many as 2 lakh flowers and a royal palace entrance with 1.30 lakh flowers.

Using a variety of flowers, canon, music instruments, elephant and tiger have been made and put on display in the garden.

Ministers including MRK Panneerselvam (Agriculture), Lok Sabha MP A Raja, top officials took part in the event.