TN CM Stalin inaugurates expansion of breakfast scheme to govt aided schools in urban regions

Chennai, Aug 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated here on Tuesday the expansion of the 'Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme,' part of the flagship initiatives of the DMK government, to urban areas in the state.

Stalin, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, who took part in the event as the chief guest, served food to children at St Joseph’s Primary School here, marking the launch of the scheme.

The expansion marks the 5th phase of the scheme’s implementation, which is set to benefit 3.06 lakh more children belonging to 2,429 schools.

With the fresh launch today, a total of 20.59 lakh children will benefit from the CM's Breakfast Scheme in the state. PTI VGN VGN ROH