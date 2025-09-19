TN CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 574 cr Equinix Data Centre at Siruseri IT Park

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated the Equinix Data Centre at the SIPCOT-Siruseri Information Technology Park, established with an investment of Rs 574 crore, aiming to position Tamil Nadu as India’s digital hub.

Equinix, headquartered in the US, has built a state-of-the-art information data centre in Siruseri, Chengalpattu district, to provide infrastructure conducive to artificial intelligence and next-generation technologies.

The company, a leading digital infrastructure provider, offers international connectivity solutions for global businesses and operates data centres in multiple countries worldwide.

A Memorandum of Understanding for setting up the data centre was signed in the presence of the chief minister, who had laid the foundation stone for the project during the investors’ summit in July 2022.

Stalin inaugurated the data centre at a function held at the Secretariat today on behalf of the Department of Industry.

"The government of Tamil Nadu is taking various special initiatives to attract the necessary investments, create a large number of jobs for the youth, and increase the state’s economy to one trillion USD," the government said in a release.

It added that steps were being taken to attract high-tech projects and thereby generate high-paying jobs on a large scale. "As Chennai is growing rapidly as a major hub for information and data centres, it is noteworthy that new data centres are being set up by various companies," the release said.

Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganantham, Industries Department Secretary V Arun Roy, Equinix India Private Limited Managing Director Manoj Paul, and senior officials attended the event.

On the occasion, Manoj Paul presented a cheque for Rs 9 crore from the company’s CSR fund to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to reinforce the company’s commitment to the state’s growth. PTI JSP SSK JSP SSK KH