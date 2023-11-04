TN CM Stalin indisposed

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has been diagnosed with viral flu and he is advised treatment and rest, a hospital said here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister had symptoms of cough and fever since Friday, Prof Mohan Kameswaran of Madras ENT Research Foundation said.

"He (Stalin) has been diagnosed with viral flu," Kameswaran, the hospital chief surgeon and director said in a press release adding the Chief Minister has been advised regular treatment for fever management and rest for a few days. PTI VGN VGN ROH