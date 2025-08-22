TN CM Stalin, J'khand CM Soren, Priyanka Gandhi to participate in Rahul's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Congress claimed on Friday that its Voter Adhikar Yatra has become a "historic agitation" against "vote chori" and announced that in the coming days, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren as well as party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in the rally in poll-bound Bihar.

The opposition party also announced that its chief ministers from Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka will participate in the yatra as well.

"As the Voter Adhikar Yatra becomes a historic agitation against Vote Chori that is captivating the people of India, not just Bihar -- prominent INDIA and Congress leaders will join the Yatra in the coming week," Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said in a post on X.

He also shared a schedule of several leaders joining the yatra at various points in time.

"August 26-27 -- Priyanka Gandhi; August 27 -- Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin; Aug 29 -- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; Aug 30 -- Ex UP CM Akhilesh Yadav," he said.

In the coming days, Soren, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and senior opposition leaders will also join and lend further strength to the rally, Venugopal said.

The yatra, which began from Sasaram on Sunday and reached Bhagalpur on Friday, is being undertaken in a hybrid mode -- on foot as well as on vehicles -- as was Gandhi's Manipur-to-Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of last year's Lok Sabha polls.

The rally will also pass through Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra and Ara. PTI ASK RC