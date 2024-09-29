TN CM Stalin lauds Udhayanidhi, backs Senthil Balaji

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Sunday expressed confidence that his son Udhayanidhi, elevated as Deputy Chief Minster, will be of assistance and aid to the people and said that he has to work more in his new role.

Stalin also threw his weight behind Senthil Balaji, inducted again as minister, and reiterated that his 15-month incarceration was a sacrifice.

The CM, without naming anyone, said a 'group' planned to pursue conspiracy against the DMK by targeting Senthil Balaji. "As a price for that, him accepting 15 month imprisonment is only a sacrifice." Furthermore, he said: "Senthil Balaji has again been given ministership and some could not digest that I am wishing him, lauding him for his sacrifice." He praised Salem Rajendran, Avadi Nasar and Govi Chezhiaan as well for them taking over as ministers.

The CM said all the ministers have to work proving worthy of the confidence reposed in them by the people.

Stalin, on the elevation of his son, said that under his leadership, the sports department of the government scaled new heights, grabbing not only nation-wide attention but also from the rest of the world, apparently referring to the conduct of a slew of sports events and work to upgrade sports-related infrastructure.

The CM said Udhayanidhi has also been meticulously tracking and working on the implementation of the government's special schemes.

As DMK's youth wing secretary he has been attracting youths and also shaping them ideologically, the chief minister said in a statement, adding, "he has been given the responsibility of being the deputy chief minister, considering that he has to work even more for Tamil Nadu's growth through his governance skills; he has to work more than before." The Dravidian model regime's social justice-led schemes for all round inclusive growth of 'everything for everyone', has led to improvement in the lives of the marginalised and poor and all the ministers have contributed towards growth in the past three years since the DMK regime took over in May 2021.

Udhayanidhi has been appointed Deputy CM in continuation of such work and also marking moving on to the next stage towards the state's growth. He has been elevated as Deputy CM not to assist him. He will be of assistance and aid to the people of this country, Stalin said.

On his elevation, Udhayanidhi said: "This is not a post; this is an additional responsibility given to me." He has already been working as a minister and the new position is only additional work.

Also, he told reporters that he has been getting wishes from many people and at the same time, several have made criticisms.

Welcoming criticisms, the Deputy CM said he is confident that he will answer such criticisms through his work by following the guidance of CM Stalin and with the cooperation of ministers.

Udhayanidhi handles the portfolios of youth welfare, sports development, special programme implementation and poverty alleviation. Now, he has been assigned planning and development in addition to subjects he already handles.

On September 28, 2024, Udhayanidhi was designated Deputy CM as per the recommendation of CM Stalin to Governor R N Ravi.

Ministers, MLAs, MPs, party office-bearers and government officials called on Udhayanidhi and greeted him on his elevation.

Top film star Rajinikanth spoke over the phone to Udhayanidhi and greeted him. PTI VGN KH