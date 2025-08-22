TN CM Stalin launches 17 HR&CE; temple projects worth Rs 124.97 cr

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday participated in the launch of 17 new projects by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, with a total outlay of Rs 124.97 crore.

The new projects include the construction of devotees’ waiting areas, lodges, conference halls, and parking facilities at prominent temples such as the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple (Tiruvannamalai) and the Arulmigu Nachiyar Temple (Srivilliputhur), according to a press release.

Construction work has also commenced on dining halls and the installation of new lighting at Arulmigu Aranganatha Swamy Temple (Srirangam) and Arulmigu Jambugeswarar Akhilandeswari Temple (Tiruchirappalli), the statement added.

Stalin also inaugurated the renovation of nine temples over 1,000 years old, at Rs 32.53 crore. These include Arulmigu Sathyavageeswarar Temple (Kalakkad, Tirunelveli), Arulmigu Kamatchi Amman Temple (Tirunelveli), and Arulmigu Kailasanatha Swamy Temple (Gangaikondan, Tirunelveli).

The renovations will preserve the foundations of the ancient structures, maintaining their heritage integrity, the release added.

Additionally, the chief minister inaugurated 14 completed projects across 11 temples, worth Rs 51.19 crore. These include administrative buildings, a sewage treatment plant at Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple (Tiruchendur), a new temple pond at Arulmigu Kailasanatha Temple (Madhavaram), and rest buildings for devotees at Arulmigu Masaniamman Temple (Anaimalai, Coimbatore).

In a separate event organised by the Health and Family Welfare department, Stalin handed over appointment orders to 644 candidates selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board examination.

He also launched new buildings constructed by the Rural Development department at an estimated cost of Rs 104.24 crore and handed over appointment orders to 818 road inspectors.

Some of the projects inaugurated include a new bus terminus at Kottampatti, administrative buildings, food storage facilities, primary health centres, PDS shops, and school buildings.

Stalin also inaugurated paddy storage warehouses, zonal buildings, and modern campuses built at Rs 60.85 crore by the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department.

The initiatives aim to enhance paddy storage capacity, with warehouses located in Melur, Madurai, Vembakottai, and Virudhunagar districts.

He also distributed offer letters to 63 persons selected for various posts in the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, the release further said.