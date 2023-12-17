TN CM M K Stalin launches flood relief of Rs 6,000 to affected families

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday launched the distribution of Rs 6,000 cash assistance to families affected by cyclone Michaung induced rains and flood.

Stalin gave away the cash dole to women heads of families at Velachery, one of the badly affected areas due to heavy inundation, marking the launch of disbursal of flood relief to people in Chennai and nearby areas falling under the districts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

The exercise of distribution of tokens, specifying the date and time of cash distribution at jurisdictional ration shops, started a couple of days ago. Those who have not received the token may submit applications at fair price shops to avail the cash assistance, a government press release said.