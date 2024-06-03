TN CM Stalin leads events marking culmination of Karunanidhi's centenary commemoration

Chennai: DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday paid floral tributes at the memorial of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi on his 100th birth anniversary, which also marked the completion of the year-long (2023-24) centenary celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too paid tributes to Karunanidhi.

"I pay tributes to Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. In his long years in public life, he worked towards the development of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people. He is widely respected for his scholarly nature. I fondly recall my several interactions with him, including when we both were chief ministers of our respective states," he said in a post on social media platform X.

I pay tributes to Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. In his long years in public life, he worked towards the development of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people. He is widely respected for his scholarly nature. I fondly recall my several interactions with him,… pic.twitter.com/JZvKfHmGdl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2024

Stalin showered flowers at the Marina beachfront memorial of Karunanidhi (1924-2018) and later unveiled a souvenir, marking the culmination of centenary celebrations.

The first copy of the three-volume souvenir, which hails the late chief minister as the architect of modern Tamil Nadu, an initiative of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), was received by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan from Stalin.

The chief minister inspected a special photo exhibition and also viewed a short film, both themed on the centenary of Karunanidhi, popularly known as 'Kalaignar'. The DIPR's exhibition and short film features the life and times of the five-time chief minister and various schemes implemented by him.

In Delhi, the centenary celebrations at the DMK office were led by senior party leader T R Baalu. Stalin, in a post X said: "As leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Madam Sonia Gandhi, my dear brother @RahulGandhi, respected Farooq Abdullah, esteemed comrades @SitaramYechury and @ComradeDRaja, gathered in New Delhi to pay heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary and centenary completion of Muthamizharignar Kalaignar, we honour his legacy as not just a regional leader, but a national statesman."

As leaders of the #INDIA bloc, including Madam Sonia Gandhi, my dear brother @RahulGandhi, respected Farooq Abdullah, esteemed comrades @SitaramYechury and @ComradeDRaja, gathered in New Delhi to pay heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary and centenary completion of… pic.twitter.com/Eg9H058gNe — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 3, 2024

Furthermore, the chief minister said: "Thalaivar Kalaignar's staunch advocacy for federalism and democracy played a pivotal role in nation-building. During turbulent times, he provided stability at the Union level, ensuring the government remained steady. His key role in selecting many prime ministers and presidents of India significantly shaped the country's political landscape. With renewed vigour, we look forward to celebrating the triumph of our alliance on June 4th — a victory for the people of INDIA. #Kalaignar100." The Tamil word 'kalaignar', meaning artist, refers to the artistic talent of Karunanidhi, which includes his powerful oratory and brilliant writing skills.

Stalin also paid floral tributes to the decorated portraits of the late leader at a number places of here. It includes the site of the leader's statue located in the Omandurar Government Estate, DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam', the iconic Gopalapuram residence of Karunanidhi, DMK leader Kanimozhi's house at downtown CIT Colony, and at the office of 'Murasoli,' the party's official organ.

State ministers, elected representatives and government officials accompanied the chief minister, who also released a souvenir compiled by Murasoli.

The Dravidian party president, in an encomium to Karunanidhi reaffirmed the party's commitment to journeying on the path paved by him. In a social media post, he said Karunanidhi dedicated his life for the welfare of the marginalised people, strived for the growth of Tamil Nadu and made history.