TN CM Stalin leads silent march on Karunanidhi''s death anniversary

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin led a silent march here on Thursday on the 7th death anniversary of iconic DMK leader M Karunanidhi and paid floral tributes at his Marina beachfront memorial.

Stalin, also the DMK president, was joined in his march by a large number of party workers, his Cabinet colleagues, and a string of party leaders, including TR Baalu and A Raaja.

"Vaazhga, vaazhga, vaazhgave; Thalaivar Kalaignar Pugazh Vazhgave," (Long live chief Kalaignar's fame) was among the slogans raised by party workers to pay tribute to Karunanidhi (1924-2018).

The march commenced at the Omanthurar government estate point here and culminated at the beachfront, a short distance.

Karunanidhi's samadhi was decked with bright, colourful flowers and the chief minister laid a wreath and leaders showered flowers and petals.

The CM, son of the late leader, also paid floral tributes to the statue of Karunanidhi on the campus of Omandurar Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital.

In Delhi, MPs belonging to the DMK, Congress and Left parties paid floral tributes.

In Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy paid floral tributes.

Across Tamil Nadu, DMK leaders organised events to honour the memory of the late party patriarch.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and Rajya Sabha MP, Kamal Haasan hailed Karunanidhi as the symbol of equality, social justice and as "Aaasan" (Guru) who exemplified political dignity.

On the occasion, Stalin launched the 'Kalaignar Nidhi Nalgai Thittam,' a party's financial assistance initiative, to encourage young Dravidian movement scholars. In a year, 15 young scholars will be selected and they will be provided in instalments Rs 1 lakh each, according to the party.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said youths interested in research related to the Dravidian movement are welcome to avail the new scheme.

The DMK president also launched the 'Kalaignar Manava Pathirikkaiyalar Thittam' (Kalaignar Student Journalists Scheme), a joint initiative of DMK mouthpiece 'Murasoli' and Kalaignar Seithigal television. Students selected under the journalists scheme will get an incentive.

Also, the chief minister released 8 new books brought out by Muthamizh Arignar Pathipagam. The titles "Tamil Nadu Poradum, Tamil Nadu Vellum" (TN will struggle, TN will win) a compilation of articles authored by CM Stalin against 'Hindi imposition.' Seven other books are related to the party, its ideology, including state autonomy and the Dravidian movement.