TN CM Stalin likens AIADMK to weeds among crops

Erode, Jun 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday hit out at the main opposition AIADMK by likening it to weeds among crops and said the party that betrayed farmers should be decimated.

Inaugurating an agricultural exhibition and conference here, Stalin said agriculture was not just a profession but "it is our culture." Farmers know well that weeds grow amongst crops and the previous AIADMK regime was similar to the weeds.

He alleged: "It was a regime that betrayed the farmers in all respects. Please think about your struggles for each and every issue. Today, that situation has changed." Further, the CM alleged that farmers suicide increased during the AIADMK regime.

People defeated the AIADMK in polls as they betrayed farmers by supporting the three farm laws, that tried to usurp the rights of ryots.

He said: "My appeal to farmers is, such weeds should be removed in total from the nation." Several more schemes are on the anvil for the sake of the benefit of farmers, he said and sought their support.

Stalin expressed confidence that the DMK will win the 2026 Assembly election and retain power, which will be "the Dravidian model regime 2.O" Assembly election is due by April-May 2026.

Also, the chief minister inaugurated new projects and laid foundation stones for new projects and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries. PTI VGN VGN ROH