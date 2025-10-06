TN CM Stalin mourns archaeologist Natana Kasinathan’s demise, calls it ‘irreplaceable loss’

Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condoled the demise of Natana Kasinathan, former director of the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology, calling it an “irreplaceable loss” to the field of archaeology.

Kasinathan (85), who passed away earlier in the day, was known for his discovery of numerous inscriptions, copper plates, ancient sculptures, and hero stones across Tamil Nadu.

“He conducted several research projects, including the underwater exploration of Poompuhar, pioneering the efforts of our Dravidian Model Government in establishing the ancient glory of the Tamils,” Stalin said in a statement.

The chief minister noted that Kasinathan was fluent in reading ‘vattezhuthu’ inscriptions—ancient Tamil scripts dating from around the 4th to 15th century CE—found on stone, pottery, and copper plates, which offer insights into the history and culture of the Tamil and Kerala regions.

“He worked tirelessly to inspire many young people by organising historical seminars and inscription training classes across Tamil Nadu,” Stalin added.

Born on November 1, 1940, Kasinathan received several honours, including the Tamil Nadu government’s U Ve Sa Award and the Best Book Award.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his grieving family, scholars, students, and all others affected by this loss,” Stalin further said.

PMK president and former Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss also expressed grief over Kasinathan’s death, recalling his contributions to documenting the history of the Vanniyar community.

"Kasinathan had authored many books on the Vanniyars, including the history of the Vanniyar Palayakarars. Recently, he had even sent a congratulatory message for the Mamallapuram Chithirai Full Moon Vanniyar Youth Grand Festival conference. His passing is unbearable," Anbumani said.