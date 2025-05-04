TN CM Stalin orders solatium from CM's Public Relief Fund

Chennai, May 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of four persons who died in two separate incidents in the state.

While 44-year old K Nagaraj and his wife N Anandi (38) died on the spot in Tirupur district on May 3 after falling down from their two-wheeler, the couple's 12-year old girl child Dheekshaya sustained severe injuries and she was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

In an official release, CM Stalin expressed shock and grief and said he has ordered the authorities to ensure special care and treatment to the injured child and he has ordered release of Rs 1 lakh towards her treatment. Stalin said he has ordered release of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the two deceased persons, Nagaraj and Anandi.

Also, the CM ordered Rs 3 lakh each to the parents of two children --a 10 year old girl, Jayalakshmi and a 5-year old boy, Nitesh-- who died on Saturday. The two children died following accidental drowning in the Koovagam lake at Koovagam village (under Ullundurpet taluk) in Kallakurichi district.

Condoling the deaths, the chief minister conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. PTI VGN ROH