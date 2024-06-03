TN CM Stalin pays tributes to Karunanidhi

Chennai, June 3 (PTI) DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday paid floral tributes at the memorial of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, which also marks the completion of year-long (2023-24) centenary celebrations.

Stalin showered flowers at the Marina beachfront memorial of Karunanidhi (1924-2018) and later unveiled a souvenir marking the culmination of centenary celebrations. The DMK chief also paid floral tributes to the decorated portraits of the late leader at downtown Gopalapuram (Karunanidhi's residence) and at the office of 'Murasoli,' the party's official organ.

The Dravidian party president, in his message, showered encomium on Karunanidhi and reaffirmed the party's commitment to journey in the path paved by him. PTI VGN KH