TN CM Stalin releases Chennai biodiversity index

Chennai, Aug 25 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday released the "City Biodiversity Index of Chennai" in a major step towards strengthening biodiversity conservation, the Tamil Nadu government said.

It is the first city biodiversity index to be unveiled in Tamil Nadu as a framework to evaluate and benchmark urban biodiversity, the government said in an official release.

The city biodiversity index, also known as the Singapore Index, was developed in 2008 and endorsed at the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 9).

The index helps cities measure, evaluate, and strengthen biodiversity conservation through 23 globally recognized indicators.

It is named after Singapore, which pioneered the framework to guide cities worldwide in aligning local biodiversity efforts with national and global commitments.

"The city biodiversity index acts as both a scorecard and a roadmap. It allows cities to assess their natural assets, track biodiversity trends, set conservation priorities, and integrate ecosystem health into urban planning," the release said.

For Chennai, this means balancing rapid urbanization with the protection of its wetlands, green cover, and native species.

In its baseline year of 2024, Chennai scored 38 out of a possible 72 points (across 18 indicators) and performed strongly in areas including proportion of natural areas and connectivity of ecosystems.

The government said, "The launch of the City Biodiversity Index is not the end but the beginning of a journey." Stalin also announced that five more cities in Tamil Nadu will develop the City Biodiversity Index.

The city biodiversity index for Chennai was developed in collaboration with ICLEI South Asia, the Greater Chennai Corporation, and other relevant state and city departments.

Minister for Forest and Khadi, RS Rajakannappan; Chief Secretary, N Muruganandham; Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Environment, Climate Change & Forests), Supriya Sahu; and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Srinivas Reddy, took part. PTI VGN SSK