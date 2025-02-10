TN CM Stalin says approval given to pattas for 86,000 people

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said approval has been given in the Cabinet meeting held on Monday to grant housing "Patta" to 86,000 poor and ordinary people.

The cabinet decision marks a solution to a 63-year old issue faced by the people, Stalin said.

In a social media post, the chief minister said sanction has been accorded to provide patta to a total of 86,000 people and two committees would be set up to complete the task in six months.

As many as 29,187 people are residents of "unobjectionable, poromboke lands," in Chennai and nearby districts and 57,084 others belong to corporation (including Madurai and Tirunelveli) areas and municipal and district headquarter areas (all inclusive total beneficiaries 86,271).

After the DMK government assumed office in May 2021, so far, 12,29,372 pattas have been issued to beneficiaries. PTI VGN KH