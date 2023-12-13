TN CM Stalin says security breach a dangerous threat to temple of democracy

Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Wednesday termed the security breach in Parliament a dangerous threat and urged swift action and prompt probe.

In a post on X, Stalin said: "The unprecedented security breach in the parliament poses a dangerous threat to our august temple of democracy." Further, he said: "Swift action must be taken without delay. I appeal for launching a prompt investigation, fixing accountability, and implementing measures to prevent future lapses, ensuring the protection of this vital institution with all the might at our command." PTI VGN SS