TN CM Stalin slams BJP, AIADMK; says DMK committed to protecting rights of Muslims

Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, hitting out at the AIADMK and BJP, on Sunday assured the Muslim people that the DMK led by him will always be a party that protects their rights and secures rights for them.

Stalin slammed the BJP-led Centre over the Waqf law amendment issue and asserted that it was only due to the legal fight of the DMK and others, a stay has been secured from the Supreme Court on provisions to that controversial amendment Act.

The chief minister targeted the AIADMK over issues like the CAA and triple talaq and said due to AIADMK's "betrayal," on such matters, leaders of the main opposition party like Anwar Raja have quit that party and joined the DMK. PTI VGN VGN KH