TN CM Stalin slams 'Delhi dominance,' explains why DMK uses term 'union govt'

Karur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday slammed "Delhi's dominance" and said the term union government is stressed to assert that states constitute the nation's robust foundation.

Addressing the DMK's "Mupperum Vizha," Stalin listed 'Hindi imposition,' Centre's 'refusal' to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, 'non-release' of education funds to the state and 'concealing' the antiquity of Keeladi findings and declared that hence, it is 'no-entry' in Tamil Nadu for the BJP.

He said: "States constitute the robust foundation of the nation, we stress, use term union government to emphasise that." When the AIADMK was founded in 1972, when asked about its ideology, the party had said that "Annaism" (Dravidian icon CN Annadurai's principles) was its ideology.

Under Palaniswami, however, it became "Adimayism," (servitude) and Palaniswami has now totally surrendered before Union Minister Amit Shah, the DMK chief alleged. PTI VGN VGN KH