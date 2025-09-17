TN CM Stalin slams 'Delhi dominance,' says DMK uses term 'Union Govt' to stress importance of states

Karur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday slammed "Delhi's dominance" and said the term "Union government" is stressed by the DMK regime to refer to the Central government in order to assert that states constitute the nation's foundation.

Addressing the DMK's "Mupperum Vizha," Stalin listed 'Hindi imposition,' Centre's 'refusal' to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, 'non-release' of education funds to the state and 'concealing' the antiquity of Keeladi findings and 'usurpation' of voting rights in the name of electoral roll revision.

Hence, he declared that it is 'no-entry' in Tamil Nadu at all times for "repressive measures, dominance and imposition," and in total, it is no-entry for the BJP.

It is because, Tamil Nadu is a state that was sculpted by reformist leader 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy, Dravidian icon CN Annadurai and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Although the BJP is in power for the third term at the Centre, in Tamil Nadu its political jugglery did not succeed. "Don't you understand us still? he asked.

Stalin said the DMK boldly and directly opposes BJP-led Centre's 'anti-people' activities and pointed to staunch opposition to initiatives including the delimitation proposal. "Is DMK a party to be afraid of threat? He further said attempts to thwart DMK regime 'using Governor' is being opposed legally.

Calling upon youngsters, he asked if the rights secured after sacrifices can be allowed to be lost. If the BJP was not prevented right away, the Saffron forces will move towards not having states at all and they conducted a 'trial' in Kashmir in this regard.

Recalling the anti-Hindi imposition struggle in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s, the CM said through such a struggle the entire nation was safeguarded.

"Similarly, we have the historic duty of protecting the country by waging a war (struggle) to secure rights. If we do not do it, what will happen to the future of our children? If we do not struggle for this, for what else then should we fight? Only this is important." The struggle is not that of a party or for the sake of power. However, it is for the sake of Tamil Nadu and the entire state should come together and unite.

People know pretty well the ideology that poses obstacles for Tamil Nadu's growth and it is the Saffron ideology and its political face is the BJP and "we are continuously fighting with the BJP-led union government." He said: "Only the states constitute the foundation of a strong nation; and in order to emphasise that, we stress and use the term union government and do not use the term central government." At the rally, Stalin expressed confidence of big win in 2026 polls, of ushering in 'Dravidian model 2.0.' No one can defeat the DMK, which has dedicated, hardworking, and ideology-driven cadres. In this connection, the CM described himself as the chief party worker (Thondan in Tamil, its rough equlivanet in Hindi being 'Sewak') and said it was his good fortune.

He also praised former minister Senthil Balaji and said his presence is "lion's roar," for DMK's rivals in western region of TN. The western region had been a bastion of the AIADMK for a pretty long time and the BJP also has many pockets of influence in the same region.

The CM alleged that rivals, apparently hinting at the BJP-led Centre said they tried to "thwart" him as they could not have a peaceful sleep if he was outside of prison.

Stalin lauded Senthil Balaji and Karur district DMK office-bearers for the successful Mupperum Vizha.

Senthil Balaji had been in prison in Chennai in connection with ED's cash-for-jobs scam related money laundering case.

When the AIADMK was founded in 1972, and asked about its ideology, the party had said that "Annaism" (Dravidian icon CN Annadurai's principles) was its ideology.

Under Palaniswami, however, it became "Adimayism," (servitude) and Palaniswami has now totally surrendered before Union Minister Amit Shah, the DMK chief alleged.

In order to protect himself from 'raids', Palaniswami mortgaged AIADMK with BJP, the CM alleged.

The birth anniversaries of reformist leader 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy (17 Sep), DMK founder C N Annadurai (15 Sep) and the founding of the DMK (17 Sep) in 1949 is celebrated as Mupperum Vizha, which is commermoration of all the three key events together. PTI VGN VGN KH