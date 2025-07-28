TN CM Stalin slams 'harassment' of Kerala nuns in Chattisgarh

Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said it was disturbing to see Kerala's nuns being subjected to harassment in Chattisgarh and he slammed, "communal vigilantism enabled by state inaction." The chief minister, in a social media post said: "Deeply disturbing to see Kerala's Catholic nuns subjected to harassment and false accusations by Bajrang Dal in Chhattisgarh.

"This targeted mob action reflects a dangerous pattern of communal vigilantism enabled by state inaction. India's minorities deserve dignity and equal rights, not fear."