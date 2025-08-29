TN CM Stalin to embark on week-long trip to Germany, UK to attract investments

Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said he would embark on a week-long trip to Germany and the UK to attract investments to the state.

This will be his fifth overseas tour after he assumed charge as Chief Minister in 2021.

Since he took up the reins, his government attracted investments to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore, he said.

"This showed the keenness of investors and industries in investing in Tamil Nadu," the CM said while speaking at the DMK Rajya Sabha MP N R Elango's daughter Raghavi's wedding here.

The tour is part of his initiative to transform the state into a USD one trillion economy by 2030. He would share details of his foreign visit before boarding the flight on August 30 morning, he added.

Apart from unveiling rationalist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy's portrait at the University of Oxford, Stalin would address the students and academicians at King's College, London, highlighting the state's economic progress, industrial growth and opportunities for collaboration in technology, research and education.

He is expected to hold a meeting with the Tamil diaspora. PTI JSP ROH