TN CM Stalin unveils statue of Karl Marx in Chennai

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled a statue of German philosopher and political theorist Karl Marx here on Friday.

He had announced in the state assembly in April 2025 that the Dravidian model government intended to honour and commemorate Karl Marx, whom he described as a revolutionary global leader.

Flanked by his cabinet colleagues, the chief minister unveiled the statue, which was erected at a cost of Rs 85.80 lakh, and paid floral tributes on the occasion.

In a social media post, Stalin said the installation of the statue symbolised the state’s commitment to progressive ideals.

"Installing Marx. Uninstalling inequality. Chennai reaffirms red. The commanding statue of Karl Marx now stands at the Connemara Public Library, Chennai," he said.

The CM added, "We draw strength from progressive ideas, no matter where they come from. When forces of domination attempt to prevail, we resist them. This is the essence of our Dravidian model." Leaders from various political parties, including CPI(M) Tamil Nadu Secretary P Shanmugam, CPI Secretary M Veerapandian, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK chief Vaiko, and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, were present at the event. PTI VIJ SSK