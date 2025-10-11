TN CM Stalin urges artistes to take Tamil arts global, assures govt support

Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged artistes to nurture and promote Tamil arts and culture not just within the state but across the world, assuring them of full support from the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nadaga Mandram.

Speaking at the Kalaimamani Awards presentation ceremony here, Stalin said, “Our artistes should take up Tamil arts and culture not only here in Tamil Nadu but should spread them worldwide. To all their efforts, the Tamil Eyal Isai Nadaga Mandram and the Tamil Nadu government will render their support.” The Kalaimamani Awards for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023 were presented to various actors and artistes. Among the recipients were actors S J Suryah, Vikram Prabhu, and actress Sai Pallavi.

Legendary playback singer K J Yesudas was conferred the M S Subbulakshmi Award.

Referring to the felicitation event organised by the government for music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in September, Stalin said it was a reflection of the composer’s deep-rooted connection with Tamil identity and his love for the language.

“If language is destroyed, culture will also be destroyed. Our identity will get lost. If we lose our identity, we will lose the very qualification of being Tamil. What is the point of living if we lose our Tamil identity? It is therefore that we must protect our language and our identity,” the chief minister said.

He said the Kalaimamani Award, comprising a gold medal and certificate, carried even more significance given the present surge in gold prices.

“You may compare the gold rates and the difference in the value of gold when the awards were officially announced by the government in September, as against today’s gold rate. The award holds more significance than the gold itself,” he said with a smile.

Describing the honour, Stalin said, “The recognition bestowed by Tamil Nadu to appreciate the artistic service of artistes is precisely the Kalaimamani Award.” “We shall protect the arts that nurture Tamil with all our breath. Through that, we shall safeguard the identity of our Tamil race and our self-respect,” he added.

Stalin noted that the awardees were receiving the same honour once presented to DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by Dravidian stalwart and party founder C N Annadurai in 1967. PTI VIJ SSK