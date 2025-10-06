TN CM Stalin visits MDMK chief Vaiko in hospital

Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday visited MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Eighty-one-year-old Vaiko, admitted to the hospital on October 4, is being treated for a viral fever.

Taking to 'X', Stalin said, “As soon as I learned yesterday that my elder brother Vaiko was unwell and receiving treatment in the hospital, I contacted him by phone and spoke with him. Today, I visited the hospital and inquired about his treatment from his family members and the doctor.” Naam Tamilar Party coordinator Seeman also visited Vaiko at the hospital. Speaking to reporters later, he said Vaiko is likely to be discharged in a couple of days.

In a press release, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran expressed hope that Vaiko would recover completely soon so he could continue his service to the people. PTI JR SSK