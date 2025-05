Chennai, May 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday hailed the India-Pakistan ceasefire as a welcome step.

Stalin said in a social media post: "Tamil Nadu marched in solidarity with the #IndianArmedForces. The ceasefire is a welcome step — may peace endure. Our heartfelt salute to the courage of those who guard our borders." Stalin led a massive rally here on Saturday expressing solidarity with the armed forces. PTI VGN ROH