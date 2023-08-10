TN CM Stalin's wife presents gold crown to Lord Guruvayurappan

Guruvayur (Ker), Aug 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's wife Durga Stalin presented a gold crown as an offering to Lord Krishna at Kerala's famous Guruvayur temple on Thursday.

Sources said the crown, weighing approximately 32 sovereigns, would be worth around Rs 14 lakh.

They said she has also donated a machine to grind sandalwood for the temple.

Durga Stalin visited the temple around 11.35 am on Thursday and made the offerings.

She is a known devotee of Lord Guruvayurappan and has visited the temple on many occasions. PTI KPK TGB ANE