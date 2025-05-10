TN CM takes out massive rally in support of Indian armed forces

Chennai, May 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin led a massive rally in the city on Saturday expressing solidarity with the Indian armed forces engaged in a military conflict with Pakistan.

Several hundreds of people, including state ministers, officials, Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, NCC cadets, students, NSS volunteers, police and fire and rescue service personnel, ex-servicemen, and others joined the Chief Minister in walking the nearly 3.7 km stretch on the Marina beachfront from the DGP office to the War Memorial near the Island Grounds this evening.

The participants including the Chief Minister held the national Tricolour in their hands during the solidarity march supporting the Indian armed forces bravely defending the country in the wake of terror attacks and transgressions by Pakistan.

Along the rally route, the Greater Chennai Corporation provided ORS sachets to the participants to avoid dehydration. Apart from setting up 200 shelters due to intense heat wave conditions, the civic body established 71 drinking water points, 50 toilets, for the benefit of the participants and readied 15 ambulances to meet any emergency.

The participants were advised to carry water bottles with them. It took nearly an hour for the members to reach the War Memorial.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi lauded the CM for taking out the public rally "expressing unequivocal solidarity of our eight crore people of Tamil Nadu with the Indian armed forces valiantly and successfully defending the nation against the Pakistani military aggression." "Our nation stands united and resolute alongside our armed forces, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to wipe out all the modes of terror and safeguard our national sovereignty," Ravi said in a post on the social media platform X. PTI JSP ROH