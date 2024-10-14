TN CM takes stock of monsoon situation; schools, colleges to be shut on Oct 15

Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday took stock of the preparations and steps taken by authorities to tackle the situation that may arise in view of the heavy rain predicted by met office in the next four days.

He has directed the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts on October 15, and also asked them to issue an advisory to IT firms to allow their employees to work from home from October 15 to 18.

The RMC said Tamil Nadu would receive heavy rain due to a low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am today. "It is likely to become a well marked low pressure area and move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next two days," it said.

There would be enhanced rainfall activity associated with the movement of this system, the IMD said.

The chief minister directed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force be deployed in advance in the areas prone to be affected.

"Rescue boats should be deployed in flood-prone areas today. District monitoring officers should immediately carry out the preparatory work, including relief and rehabilitation in coordination with the district administration," he said.

Further, the frequency of metro trains and MRTS should be enhanced for the convenience of the public, he added.

Steps should be taken to keep the price of essential commodities under control and efforts should be made to adequately stock food and medicine in old age and destitute homes, Stalin stressed.

During the review meeting, the Greater Chennai Corporation officials informed that the civic body has readied 990 pumps, 57 tractors equipped with pump sets, and 36 mechanised boats to be used in case of any emergency. In addition, 46 MT bleaching powder and phenyl were available for sanitation purposes. About 169 fully equipped relief centers would become operational based on the situation.

The collectors of the four districts said they were fully geared up to cope with the situation arising due to inundation.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, DGP Shankar Jiwal, and senior officials participated.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts and Puducherry on Oct 15, the RMC said.

Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area, on Oct 16.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Krishnagiri districts on October 17, it said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that people in rain-hit Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Pudukottai, Salem, and many districts in interior Tamil Nadu were facing hardship as the administration has not taken up relief and rescue activities.

The DMK government functioned as if Chennai alone mattered, thus making the people frown, he claimed. It was not known if the Revenue, Municipal Administration, Health, and Electricity ministers were involved in the rescue and relief activities.

"Stalin should stop promoting his Deputy Chief Minister-son and instead involve himself in protecting the people in the rain-affected areas," the former chief minister said in a statement here.

Palaniswami recalled that during the previous AIADMK regime, he ensured the participation of all state government departments in tackling the monsoon and in taking up the relief work on a war footing. "The ministers and officials were on the field to help the people then," he added. PTI JSP KH