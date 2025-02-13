TN CM taking cover of news paper view, trying to mislead people: Guv Ravi

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday flayed Chief Minister M K Stalin for posting a newspaper editorial on his social media handle and accused the chief minister of allegedly ‘taking cover’ of a newspaper view to mislead the people about him.

Reacting to the chief minister’s post, the Governor said on the social media platform 'X' that it was indeed most unfortunate that on a matter which was sub judice, the chief minister ‘taking cover of a news paper view,' has tried to mislead the people of Tamil Nadu against the Governor through his social media handle today.

"Thanks to our vibrant constitutional democracy and robust freedom of expressions, the Fourth Estate in our country enjoys special privileges including casting coloured aspersions on persons they dislike".

"However, it is pity that a Chief Minister who holds a high constitutional office blatantly disregards his constitutional propriety on a sub judice matter and stoops to such a low as to use the views of a newspaper full of half truths and prejudices as a crutch to hang his frustrations, conceal his utter governance failure and camouflage his political insecurities," Ravi said in the post.

He further said that the people of Tamil Nadu were smarter than the chief minister thinks of them.

In his post, Stalin claimed that it was ‘appalling’ that neither the Governor nor have his BJP masters in Delhi, learnt anything from the repeated censuring by leading newspapers across India and constitutional experts.

"Disturbingly, instead of disciplining the abhorrent and unconstitutional actions of Governors in Opposition-ruled states, the Union government only rewards such excesses to settle political scores. India's federalism is in peril under BJP rule," Stalin said. PTI JSP KH